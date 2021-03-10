Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.53 Million

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post $720.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.00 million and the lowest is $720.05 million. Avaya reported sales of $683.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $19,890,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

