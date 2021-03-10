Analysts Anticipate SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.18 million to $101.50 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $440.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.