Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,513. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,338,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

