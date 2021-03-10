Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,513. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,338,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.
