Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.54. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,694 shares of company stock valued at $92,008 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 96,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

