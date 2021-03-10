Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LW traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $84.30. 868,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,959. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

