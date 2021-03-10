Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.91. 9,835,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,885,023. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.