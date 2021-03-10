Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce sales of $307.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $419.10 million and the lowest is $195.89 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $7.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,867.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $824.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.89 million to $972.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $405.46 million, with estimates ranging from $341.12 million to $469.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

