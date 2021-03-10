Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 1,970,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.