Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,413,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,764,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,360,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 564,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,144. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

