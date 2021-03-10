American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

