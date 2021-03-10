American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.04. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

