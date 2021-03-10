American International Group (AIG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American International Group (NYSE: AIG) recently:

3/4/2021 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIG’s earnings of 94 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and also fell 8.7% year over year due to higher catastrophe loss, partially offset by improved alternative investment returns. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's several cost-cutting efforts led to operational efficiency, aiding its margins. Divestitures made over the years have streamlined its business, which in turn, is likely to enhance capital allocation and operating leverage. A number of recent acquisitions helped the company expand business. However, its revenues have been stressed over the years. A low interest rate is another headwind. A high-debt position along with low return on equity makes the company unattractive. Its exposure to catastrophe loss also renders volatility to earnings.”

2/18/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $43.00.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 194,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,317. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

