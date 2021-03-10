American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 80,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 97,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

