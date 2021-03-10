Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,218.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.