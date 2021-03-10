Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $48.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Altria Group stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

