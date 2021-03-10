Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$17.75 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$618.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.57.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

