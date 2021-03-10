Altice USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,427 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,067% compared to the typical volume of 1,151 call options.

Shares of ATUS opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

