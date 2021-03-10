Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,696.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,413,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $2,104.80. 30,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,985.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,737.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.