Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $164.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average of $140.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

