Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,710 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

