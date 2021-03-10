Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 759 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Hilltop worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.