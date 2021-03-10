Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 622 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Boise Cascade worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $204,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $212,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $56.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

