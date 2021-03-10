Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,556 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

JBGS opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 299.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

