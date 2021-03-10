Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.