Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 38,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
