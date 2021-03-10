Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 38,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

