Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 280.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $496.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

