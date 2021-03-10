Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE AQN opened at C$19.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$13.84 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. The stock has a market cap of C$11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.