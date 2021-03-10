Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,153 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Albany International by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

