Alan Richard May Sells 343,017 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HPE stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

