Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells $492,000.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AKAM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. 1,553,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.