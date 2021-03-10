Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.15 ($123.71).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €100.26 ($117.95) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.57.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

