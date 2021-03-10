ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.