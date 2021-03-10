Aeron (ARNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $219,496.40

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $219,496.40 and $72,575.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00802613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00027106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

