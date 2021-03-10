Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Get Aemetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.