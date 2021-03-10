Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Up 7%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.76. 369,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 233,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.