Aegis Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 252.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

