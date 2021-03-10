Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,686,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of JKG opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.70 and a 200 day moving average of $222.99. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $249.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

