Advisory Services Network LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

