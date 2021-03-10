Advisory Services Network LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLI stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

