Advisory Services Network LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.