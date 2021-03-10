Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1,037.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

NYSE ZEN opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average is $126.65.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

