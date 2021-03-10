Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 16,657 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after buying an additional 1,211,583 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after buying an additional 188,063 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 2,233,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 3,549,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 672,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

ETRN opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

