Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.23

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.23 and last traded at $177.54, with a volume of 6646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

