ADT (NYSE:ADT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ADT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,192,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after buying an additional 1,701,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

