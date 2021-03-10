ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Financial Review

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADOMANI and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADOMANI and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $12.56 million 2.76 -$5.15 million N/A N/A Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Canoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADOMANI.

Volatility and Risk

ADOMANI has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -174.66% -257.41% -89.79% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

