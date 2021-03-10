Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,288. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $209.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.64 and its 200 day moving average is $481.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

