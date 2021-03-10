adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

adidas (ETR:ADS) received a €215.00 ($252.94) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €283.18 ($333.16).

adidas stock opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. adidas has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €282.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €278.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

