Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.824 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79.

Adecco Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 26,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

