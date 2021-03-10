Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $18,754,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

GOLF traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

