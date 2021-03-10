Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS ACRDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 39,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

